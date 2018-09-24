NCIS: New Orleans Episode 100 Will Spill Big Secret, Feature Musical Guest

To mark its 100th episode, CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans will expose Pride’s ears to a family secret, while filling viewers’ ears with the R&B stylings of a musical guest.

TVLine has learned exclusively that in Episode 100 of the NCIS offshoot, airing Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10/9c, Stacy Keach will reprise his role as Special Agent Dwayne Pride’s father. Currently out on parole, Cassius will find himself connected to an NCIS case involving a notorious unsolved casino heist from many years ago. And during the investigation into said heist, Dwayne will meet a family member he never knew existed!

TVLine can also report that Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will appear in the milestone episode, joining the ranks of previous musical guests such as Jimmy Buffet, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Blackberry Smoke, Dr. John, Earl St. Clair, Grace and Delfeayo Marsalis. The R&B group — a favorite of late NCIS boss Gary Glasberg — will perform two songs, “Hey Mama” and “You Worry Me,” in two different venues. Front man Rateliff will also have a speaking role.

Get a first look at Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats’ appearance below, along with a photo with cast members Necar Zadegan (a new series regular for Season 5), Lucas Black, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, CCH Pounder, Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito and Rob Kerkovich.

NCIS: New Orleans opens Season 5 this Tuesday at 10/9c.