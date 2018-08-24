NCIS: New Orleans Adds Agent With International Flair — to Replace Pride?

NCIS: New Orleans has added a new series regular for Season 5, in the form of Necar Zadegan.

The Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum has been cast as Hannah Khoury, a Special Agent who assumes a leadership spot on the New Orleans team in the wake of the season-ending attempt on Agent Pride’s life. As teased in the synopsis for the CBS drama’s season opener, “While Pride fights for his life in the ICU, the team scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him.”

The Persian agent brings “an international flavor” to the proceedings, due to her travels and intelligence work, and as such boasts “a much different skill set from the rest of our team,” an EP tells EW.com.

In other, previously announced casting news, Reggie Lee (Grimm) will recur during Season 5 as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Thompson.

In addition to her run as GGtD‘s Delia, Zadegan’s previous TV credits include HBO’s Here and Now, Extant, Emily Owens M.D., The Event and Day 8 of 24.

NCIS: New Orleans opens Season 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10/9c.

