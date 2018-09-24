Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz to Star in Gender-Flipped High Fidelity Series for New Disney Streaming Service

This just in: Zoë Kravitz is the new John Cusack. The Big Little Lies actress has landed the lead role in High Fidelity, a 10-episode gender-flipped version of Nick Hornby’s novel and the subsequent Cusack film, to air on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.

Kravitz, who will star and executive produce, will play the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.

Bull‘s Veronica West and Sarah Kuscerka are penning the series and they duo will serve as EPs alongside Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

The Disney streaming service — which is slated to launch in late 2019 — is also readying a live-action Star Wars series, a High School Musical series, a Monster’s Inc.-related project and a number of standalone limited series featuring supporting characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last February, Disney CEO Bob Iger the service will be priced “substantially below” the $10.99 that Netflix charges monthly, “because we’ll have substantially less volume.”

Kravitz recently wrapped production on Season 2 of Big Little Lies, which is slated to premiere this spring on HBO. Additional TV credits include Californication and Portlandia.