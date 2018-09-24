9-1-1 Recap: Seismic Matters — Grade Part 2 of the Season Premiere

The first half of 9-1-1‘s season premiere shook up the Fox drama’s cast with several notable exits and arrivals. The second half shook up… literally everything else. Los Angeles was rocked by a 7.1 earthquake in Monday’s follow-up episode, forcing both the newbies and the veterans to make some of the hardest decisions of their professional careers.

Bobby had to convince a scared student athlete that losing his leg would be preferable to dying, Buck and Eddie had to scale a crumbling hotel to save several people, including a womanizing sleaze ball (“Have you not watched the news at all in the past year?”); and Athena had to team up with the perp in the back of her squad car to extinguish a potentially explosive car fire. It was a lot.

For the most part, all three scenarios were successful — yes, I’m including that aforementioned scum bag falling to his death — though it’s probably too early to draw any conclusions. The episode left us on an actual cliffhanger, with Eddie barely holding onto a woman who fell from the hotel, and Hen finding herself in a life-threatening situation of her own. This honestly felt like the first half of a two-part event, rather then the second, especially since the earthquake storyline is clearly carrying through to next Monday’s episode.

It should be noted that Maddie was also put through the wringer, this being her first official day as a 9-1-1 dispatcher — but considering she didn’t have to do anything in the paragraph above, I’m not exactly going to lose any sleep over her situation.

Your thoughts on the “conclusion” of 9-1-1‘s two-part premiere? Drop ’em in a comment below.