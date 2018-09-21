Chicago Fire Sneak Peek: Meet the New Thorn in the Firehouse's Side

The Chicago Fire team has a new enemy, and this foe shares a history with one of the firehouse’s finest.

In TVLine’s exclusive video from next Wednesday’s Season 7 premiere (NBC, 9/8c), Commissioner Grissom’s assistant deputy chief Jerry Gorsch (guest star Steven Boyer) makes his presence known at 51, much to Chief Boden’s dismay. When the two last worked together, Jerry was just a candidate, and Boden was a captain. Since then, the younger man’s had “a meteoric rise, I guess you could say,” Jerry tells Boden. “I’m just happy Commissioner Grissom recognized my potential. The man has been making lots of dynamic changes.”

Among Grissom’s initiatives: having Jerry “keep a closer eye” on Firehouse 51. “I hope this won’t be too awkward for you,” Jerry says.

“Make yourself feel at home. Let me know how I can help,” Boden fake-sincerely replies before muttering under his breath, “Of all the people…”

According to showrunner Derek Haas, “morale is low in the CFD now that Grissom is the new commissioner, and he is going to let Boden and his firehouse know that they are under his eye, as they would say in The Handmaid’s Tale. They’re being watched closely [by people] looking for any mistake at Firehouse 51.”

Elsewhere in the new season, Casey isn’t sure what’s going on with him and his wife Dawson, and he’s getting angry about it, as seen in this scene.

