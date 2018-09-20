The Good Doctor Sneak Peek: Watch House Vet Lisa Edelstein's Tense First Scene in Season 2 Premiere

The Good Doctor is paging a former House doc in the Season 2 premiere — and TVLine has your exclusive sneak peek at her very first scene.

As previously reported, Lisa Edelstein will appear in multiple episodes of the ABC medical drama in a reunion with House creator and executive producer David Shore. She plays Dr. Marina Blaize, an expert oncologist who returns to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital after a brief suspension. Glassman, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in the Season 1 finale, has her reinstated as his last official act as president to ensure he receives the best possible care. At least that’s part of the reason she’s back.

“I think you had me reinstated… because I am the best oncologist around and you would like to get the best treatment,” she says. “Of course, it’s also possible that you had me reinstated because you want an oncologist who thinks they owe you and you want to push them around.”

Indeed, Glassman has no intention of letting her proceed without his constant input. He says as much during their tense first meeting. “Look, Dr. Blaize, I am like any other patient entitled to have a say in my own treatment,” he says. “But unlike any other patient, I have spent my entire adult life digging into people’s brains, so if you think I’m going to sit around and watch, you’re mistaken.”

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 24, at 10/9c.