Ratings: ABC's Castaways Ends on Low Note, AGT Hits 3-Month High

ABC’s Castaways ended its freshman run on Tuesday night with 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, ticking down on both counts to deliver its second-tiniest audience and hit a demo low.

Elsewhere on the night….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (12.8 mil/2.2) rose 19 and 16 percent with Part 1 of its finale, marking a season-high audience and its best demo number in three months. Leading out of that, the Paley Center’s This Is Us special (4.8 mil/0.9) was Tuesday’s No. 2-rated program.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.35 mil/0.8) and Love Connection (1.82 mil/0.5) both ticked up with their season finales, with the former hitting a three-month demo high and the latter drawing its biggest audience of the summer.

NEXT TUESDAY: The Gifted, Lethal Weapon, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans and This Is Us return, while CBS’ FBI and NBC’s New Amsterdam make their debuts.

