Fall TV 2018: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

What are you doing the week of September 24…? Because your DVR is going to be crying. And quite possibly overheating. 2018 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Folks, it is time for TVLine’s famously handy calendar (and it is an actual calendar) of Fall TV season and series premieres, which this year kicks off with Fox’s 9-1-1 sirens blaring and ABC’s The Good Doctor scrubbing back in, before going absolutely bonkers toward the end of September, where nearly 60 (!) premieres await you.

Here is our round-up of September and early October’s premieres, plus a pair of tinted boxes that denote 1) later launches and 2) midseason holds — a good way to save yourself from “Heavens to Betsy, where is rakish Red Reddington and that Blacklist of his?!?!” bouts of hysteria.

New series are in BOLD. Click to zoom, save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

You can also view the broadcast networks’ Fall TV roll-out plans in detail at these links: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.