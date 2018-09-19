American Horror Story: First Look at Jessica Lange's Return as Constance

The queen… has returned. As a thank-you for hitting 300,000 followers on Instagram, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy shared the first photo (above) of AHS fave Jessica Lange on the set of Apocalypse. What’s more, the photo — which could easily be mistaken for the cover of a Mother’s Day card — features Lange interacting with director (and fellow AHS queen) Sarah Paulson.

Once a staple of the FX franchise, Lange hasn’t been seen on American Horror Story since Freak Show (Season 4) ended in 2015. But she’ll be back for one episode this season, reprising the role of Constance Langdon from Murder House (Season 1). As you may recall, that season ended with Constance taking in Michael, the unholy offspring of then-human Vivien Harmon (played by Connie Britton) and ghost Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) — to whom we were re-introduced as an adult (played by American Crime Story: Versace‘s Cody Fern) during last week’s Apocalypse premiere.

Other former AHS actors returning to the fold this season include Dylan McDermott as Murder House‘s Ben Harmon, Gabourey Sidibe as Coven‘s Queenie, Emma Roberts as Coven‘s Madison Montgomery, and Taissa Farmiga as both Murder House‘s Violet Harmon and Coven‘s Zoe Benson, among many others.

New episodes of American Horror Story: Apocalypse air Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX. Your thoughts on Constance’s return? The eighth season of AHS thus far? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.