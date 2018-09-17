Game of Thrones Wins Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series

This year’s crop of Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series brings to mind images of killer robots, duplicitous spies, fire-breathing dragons and — perhaps most dangerous of all — faulty slow cookers. All told, the following seven shows were up for the major honor during Sunday’s ceremony: FX’s The Americans, Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Netflix’s Stranger Things, NBC’s This Is Us and HBO’s Westworld.

And this really was anyone’s game. Sure, The Handmaid’s Tale won this category last year and has remained a relevant force in popular culture ever since. But several of its competitors recently — and not-so-recently, in Game of Thrones‘ case — wrapped stellar seasons that earned them well-deserved spots on this list. (And after all these years, weren’t you pulling for The Americans to win big with its final season?)

In the end, the award went to Game of Thrones, which also won an Emmy via Peter Dinklage earlier in the night. Showrunner D.B. Weiss acknowledged that the series couldn’t exist without “the mad genius of George R.R. Martin,” whom he thanked for letting them play with the characters he created in his Song of Ice and Fire books.

Your thoughts on this year’s winner for Outstanding Drama Series? Your general review of this year’s Colin Jost/Michael Che-hosted ceremony? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.