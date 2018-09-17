Hillary Clinton's Presidential Campaigns to Be Focus of WBTV Series

Attention, TV casting directors: It’s time to find a Hillary Clinton for the small screen.

Warner Bros. TV has acquired the rights to Amy Chozick’s memoir Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling, with plans to develop the book into a series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Published in April 2018, Chasing Hillary chronicles Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential runs against Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as seen through the eyes of Chozick, a New York Times reporter who covered Clinton’s political career for a decade.

Though Chasing Hillary quickly became a bestseller upon its release, Chelsea Clinton was among those who criticized the book and Chozick’s writing process. In multiple tweets on and around the book’s publication date, Clinton called Chozick out for failing to fact-check several anecdotes that were apparently false.

“Hi Amy! The first sentence in the excerpt below is false – everything I’ve heard thus far that you write about me didn’t happen,” Clinton said in one tweet. “We clearly have different definitions of nonfiction. Looking forward to your (belated) fact checking as relates to me. Thanks!”

