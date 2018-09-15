There’s a bit too much Robin in the hood in a new teaser for Titans, DC Universe’s inaugural original live-action series.

The new digital subscription service launched today, Sept. 15 aka Batman Day, though Titans won’t premiere until Friday, Oct. 12.

At the 2:10 mark in the DC Daily episode above, Dick Grayson (played by series regular Brenton Thwaites) makes the acquaintance of Jason Todd (Game of Silence‘s Curran Walters), who as the “new” Robin now fights crime alongside Batman (with whom Dick apparently has obviously had a falling out).

Is Jason enjoying more Bat-perks than Dick ever did? Press play above to find out.

Titans‘ first season will consist of 12 episodes, to be released weekly. The series centers on Dick Grayson as he steps out of Batman’s shadow and assembles a motley crew of crimefighters. (Watch a trailer for the series here.)

The cast also includes Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) as Det. Amy Rohrbach, Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Starfire, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6: The Series) as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson (Blood Drive) as Hawk, Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Dove and relative newcomer Teagan Croft as Raven.

