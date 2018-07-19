In DC Universe's First Titans Trailer, Robin Has Harsh Words for Batman!

The Boy Wonder shows little love for the Dark Knight in the first trailer for DC Universe’s live-action Titans series.

As seen in the video above, as Dick Grayson’s Robin crashes a crime scene, one of the hoodlums asks, “Where’s Batman?” Robin’s response… cannot be printed here. But it more than speaks to the onetime sidekick’s fractured relationship with his masked mentor.

In conjunction with debuting the trailer on Thursday morning to open the San Diego Comic-Con, DC Universe also detailed the pricing plan for the digital subscription service, which thus far has three live-action series (including the Titans offshoot Doom Patrol plus Swamp Thing) in queue, as well as the animated originals Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn. DC Universe will also feature library content such as Batman Beyond, the animated Justice League series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, other classic TV shows, movies, a curated rotation of comic books, breaking news, an expansive DC encyclopedia and access to exclusive merchandise.

(TVLine had an opportunity to “test drive” DC Universe on Wednesday evening, and the UI is incredibly slick. Whether viewing it on a tablet or big ol’ HD TV, comic books have never been more gorgeous.)

Those in the United States can pre-order the service via DCUniverse.com for a yearly membership fee of $74.99 (plus tax, if applicable) — which works out to $6.25 a month. Or, at launch time, monthly memberships will be available for $7.99.