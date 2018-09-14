Ratings: Take Two Ends on a High Note

ABC’s Take Two wrapped its freshman run on Thursday night with 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, rising 26 percent and a tenth week-to-week to post its biggest audience in two months while tying its demo high.

Opening ABC’s night, Match Game (4.3 mil/0.8) surged 30 and 33 percent from last week to deliver its largest audience since Jan. 4, 2017 and its best demo number since January of this year.

Elsewhere on the night, Big Brother Starring Julie Chen Moonves delivered 6 mil and a 1.7, up 15 percent and two tenths week-to-week pending any adjustment due to NFL preemption in Cincinnati.

