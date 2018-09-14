TVLine Items: Supergirl Adds a Dad, Murphy Brown Hits Streaming and More

Supergirl foe Agent Liberty is proving to be a case of “like father, like son”: Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, Nikita) will guest-star during Season 4 as the dad of Sam Witwer’s anti-alien character Ben Lockwood (aka Agent Liberty), TV Insider reports.

Berkeley’s Peter Lockwood is described as “a family man who’s dedicated his life [to] providing for people.” His discontent at the growing population of aliens from outer space sparks the beginning of an anti-alien wave.

Supergirl returns on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on The CW with new cast additions Rhona Mitra (The Last Ship) as iconic DC villain Mercy Graves and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, a cub reporter at CatCo who will eventually become Dreamer, television’s first transgender superhero.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS All Access has made 18 select episodes of the original Murphy Brown series available to stream for free for a limited time ahead of the show’s return on Thursday, Sept. 27 on CBS.

* Mykelti Williamson (Chicago P.D., Justified) will recur during Season 3 of Lethal Weapon as the man who recruited Seann William Scott’s Wesley Cole into the CIA, our sister site Deadline reports.

* NBC has signed a new eight-year deal to remain the broadcaster of the Golden Globe Awards, starting with the upcoming Jan. 6, 2019 telecast.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?