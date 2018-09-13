TVLine Items: John Legend to Be Voice Coach, New Blue's Clues Host and More

Fresh off an Emmy win for NBC’s live Jesus Christ Superstar production, John Legend will re-team with the Peacock Net this spring as a coach on The Voice.

Legend will take over Jennifer Hudson’s swivel chair in Season 16 of the singing competition, joining Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift,” Legend told The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of his coaching gig. “I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

After winning an Emmy at the Creative Arts ceremony earlier this month, Legend became the first African-American man — and one of the youngest people ever — to snag an EGOT. (That is, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.)

The Voice resumes with Season 15 on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues reboot — to be titled Blue’s Clues & You — has found its host in Broadway performer Joshua Dela Cruz. The series begins production later this month.

* Murphy Brown has cast relative newcomer Adan Rocha in the series-regular role of Miguel, a DREAMer who came to the United States from Mexico when he was just a year old.

* James Marsden (Westworld) and showbiz vet Ed Asner have joined Netflix’s upcoming comedy Dead to Me, which stars Christina Applegate as a recent widow who strikes up a friendship with a free spirit (Linda Cardellini). Marsden will play the seemingly confident (but actually vulnerable!) love interest for Cardellini’s Judy, while Asner will appear as Abe, a quick-witted resident at the assisted living facility where Judy works.

* In honor of Late Night With Conan O’Brien‘s 25th anniversary, Conan O’Brien has announced that all episodes of his original NBC late-night show will be available to stream in January 2019. The very first episode, which aired Sept. 13, 1993, is available here.

* The eight-episode HBO drama series My Brilliant Friend — which follows an elderly woman whose longtime best friend suddenly disappears — will launch with a two-night premiere on Sunday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 19, at 9/8c. Subsequent episodes will air every Sunday and Monday at the same time.