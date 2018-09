Emmys 2018: Jesus Christ Superstar, Queer Eye, RuPaul, Bourdain Among Second Round of Early Winners

This Sunday marked Night 2 of the Primetime Emmy Awards‘ two-part creative arts ceremony, ahead of the main event on Monday, Sept. 17 (8/7c, NBC).

Night 2 of the creative arts event is geared towards honoring the best in reality, documentary and variety programming. Scroll down for the complete list of winners…

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

Wild Wild Country (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling (HBO)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN AN UNSCRIPTED PROGRAM

Conan Without Borders (TBS)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown (CNN.com)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Jane (NatGeo)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Jane (NatGeo)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Life Below Zero (NatGeo)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

Strong Island (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Come Back Barack,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II (BBC America)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION SERIES

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY SPECIAL

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

For a list of Night 1 winners in the guest actor (comedy and drama), TV-movie, animation and children’s programming fields, click here.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8/7c, on FXX.