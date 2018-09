Emmys 2018: Mrs. Maisel, The Crown, ACS: Versace Among Early Winners

At last, the Emmys have arrived! No, we’re not talking about the 2018 Primetime Emmys broadcast — you’ll have to wait until next Monday, Sept. 17 (8/7c, NBC) for those — but rather, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are being handed out Saturday and Sunday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Night 1 of the creative arts event includes honors for Guest Actor and Actress (in comedy and drama), as well as Outstanding Television Movie and Children’s Program. TVLine will be provide live updates as the winners are announced, so be sure to refresh for the latest…

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Alex Borstein, Family Guy (Fox)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED)

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (Nickelodeon)

The Number On Great-Grandpa’s Arm (HBO)

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular (Disney Channel)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Genius: Picasso (NatGeo)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (NON-PROSTHETIC)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Genius: Picasso (NatGeo)

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

The Talk: P&G – My Black Is Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

James Corden’s Next James Corden (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

James Corden, James Corden’s Next James Corden (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Christina Pickles, Break a Hip (Vimeo)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Will & Grace (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Will & Grace (NBC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN A SCRIPTED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR OR LESS)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8/7c, on FXX.