Riverdale Season 3 Photos: Archie's Mom Is Back to Defend Him in Court

When you’re being wrongly accused of murder, it’s nice to have your mom by your side, isn’t it?

We have our first look at Season 3 of Riverdale, thanks to a series of photos The CW just released, and they confirm what we expected: Molly Ringwald will reprise her role as Archie’s mother Mary Andrews this season. (She’ll appear in the season premiere, titled “Labor Day,” airing Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c.) Mary is an established attorney, so it makes sense that she’d return to pitch in on Archie’s legal defense, now that Hiram has framed him for murder.

The new photos also give us a sneak peek at new cast addition Penelope Ann Miller as Ms. Wright, the prosecutor trying to put Archie behind bars. Plus, we see a bit more of the camping getaway that Archie takes with Veronica, Betty and Jughead — and it just wouldn’t be a set of Riverdale photos without a shot of Archie shirtless, would it?

tell us: Is Archie destined for a long stay in the big house?