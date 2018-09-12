Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Cast Includes Fuller House, Dukes of Hazzard, Facts of Life and Harry Potter Stars

A Hogwarts alum, a Tanner family friend and a good ol’ boy will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy when Dancing With the Stars returns this fall. Good Morning America on Wednesday revealed the full cast line-up for Season 27, which includes Harry Potter‘s Evanna Lynch (aka Luna Lovegood), Fuller House‘s Juan Pablo Di Pace and The Dukes of Hazzard‘s John Schneider.

Also competing this fall are comedian Nikki Glaser, radio personality-turned-American Idol mentor Bobby Bones, singer Tinashe and Instagram model Alexis Ren. Among the athletes taking part are Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Paralympian Danelle Umstead and Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware.

All of the above join previous confirmed contestants, including Facts of Life vet Nancy McKeon, Disney Channel star Milo “Son of Camryn” Manheim and Bachelorette Season 14 alum Joe Amabile, whose casting was first revealed during Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise finale.

McKeon marks the third Facts of Life vet to participate in the ABC reality competition, following Kim Fields (who finished seventh in Season 22) and Cloris Leachman (who finished seventh in Season 7). Similarly, Di Pace is the third Fuller House cast member to compete, following Candace Cameron Bure (who finished third in Season 18) and Jodie Sweetin (who finished sixth in Season 22).

DWTS Season 27 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8/7c on ABC. In the meantime, peruse the attached gallery to see which pros have been partnered up with this fall’s stars, then share your thoughts on the new cast.