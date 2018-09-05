Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Cast Includes Facts of Life's Nancy McKeon

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have… a Mirrorball Trophy?

Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon is set to compete on Dancing With the Stars Season 27, premiering Monday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c on ABC. The reveal was made on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning America.

McKeon will be paired with with pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who previously won DWTS with contestants Rumer Willis (in Season 20) and Laurie Hernandez (Season 23). She’s the third Facts of Life vet to participate in the ABC reality competition, following Kim Fields (who finished seventh in Season 22) and Cloris Leachman (who finished seventh in Season 7).

In addition to Dancing With the Stars Season 27, ABC is set to launch this fall Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. The kiddie spinoff — featuring judges Val Chmerkovskiy, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore — kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 pm.

McKeon is of course best known for her role as Jo Polniaczek on the aforementioned Facts of Life, which ran from 1979-1988. She later starred as Jinny Exstead in the Lifetime crime drama The Division, and had a recurring role in the Disney Channel sitcom Sonny With a Chance, playing mom to Demi Lovato’s title character.

Dancing With the Stars‘ formal Season 27 cast reveal is set for Wednesday, Sept. 12 on GMA. In the meantime, watch McKeon’s DWTS announcement below: