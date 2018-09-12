America's Got Talent Finalists Revealed — Did Your Favorite Acts Make the Cut?

Following Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, 10 acts are so close to that elusive grand prize, they can practically taste it. (At the very least, they can probably smell it.) This week’s results show revealed which acts would claim the five remaining slots in the Season 13 finale, sending home six hard-working hopefuls in the process.

Following a high-energy opening performance by boy band BTS, the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B, along with host Tyra Banks — revealed that the following acts are going through to next week’s finals: comic Vicki Barbolak, singer Courtney Hadwin, electric violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Glennis Grace (this week’s Dunkin’ Save!) and opera singer Daniel Emmet.

Unfortunately, that means the following six acts have come to the end of their AGT journey: danger act Aaron Crow, dance group DaRepublik, Glee alum Noah Guthrie, singer Christina Wells, choir Angel City Chorale and band We Three.

Tonight’s winners join the five finalists announced during last week’s results show: magician Shin Lim, singer Michael Ketterer, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, comedian Samuel J. Comroe and trapeze artists Duo Transcend. The final 10 acts will face off on Tuesday, with the Season 13 winner slated to be announced on Wednesday.

Did your favorite acts make it through to the Season 13 finals? Which of tonight’s eliminations surprised you the most? However you’re feeling about these results, drop your thoughts in a comment below.