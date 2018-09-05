America's Got Talent: Which Five Acts Made it Through to the Finals?

America’s Got Talent on Wednesday sent five acts through to the Season 13 finals, eliminating several fan favorites in the process.

With Tuesday night’s performances still fresh in their minds, the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B, along with host Tyra Banks — revealed that the following acts will proceed to compete in the finals: magician Shin Lim, singer Michael Ketterer, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, comedian Samuel J. Comroe and trapeze artists Duo Transcend. (Of course, the real winner was tomorrow’s Eagles-Falcon game for the insane amount of in-show promotion tonight. Yay football?)

Unfortunately, all that good news meant that the following six acts have reached the end of their respective AGT journeys: band Us the Duo, singer Amanda Mena, dance group Junior New System, singer Makayla Phillips, multimedia group Front Pictures and choir Voices of Hope.

Next week, the second group of semifinalists — danger act Aaron Crow, choir Angel City Chorale, violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Christina Wells, singer Courtney Hadwin, dance group Da RepubliK, opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Glennis Grace, musician Noah Guthrie, stand-up comic Vicki Barbolak and band We Three — will return to the AGT stage, some for the last time, to compete for the five remaining spots in the finals.

Did your favorite act(s) make it through? Which of this week’s eliminations surprised you the most? However you feel about tonight’s results, drop your thoughts in a comment below.