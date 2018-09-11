NCIS: New Orleans: Geoffrey Owens Enlisted as Pride's Savior in Season 5

Geoffrey Owens is heading down to the Big Easy to assist one of NCIS’ finest. The former Cosby Show star will appear in the sixth episode of NCIS: New Orleans‘ upcoming fifth season, TVLine has learned, playing Commander Adams, a longtime friend of Dwayne Pride (played by Scott Bakula).

Commander Adams is a trusted ally, someone to whom Pride turns for medical and spiritual advice, which he needs now more than ever. “Still emotionally reeling following his brush with death in the season finale/season premiere, Pride consults his friend … on what could be causing his current symptoms and what his next course of action should be,” according to CBS.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart — that’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” executive producer Christopher Silber said in a statement. “[He’s] an accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”

Owens recently made headlines when a judgmental shopper snapped photos of him bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, igniting a flurry of online job-shaming. Shortly after Owens left his job at Trader Joe’s, he received an offer from Tyler Perry to appear on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots, which he accepted.

NCIS: New Orleans returns for Season 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10/9c. Your thoughts on Owens coming to Pride’s aid? Drop ’em in a comment below.