Geoffrey Owens Joins Tyler Perry Drama The Haves and the Have Nots Following Trader Joe's Job-Shaming Controversy

Geoffrey Owens is returning to prime time in the wake of a recent job-shaming controversy. The Cosby Show vet has joined the cast of the OWN drama The Haves and the Have Nots in a recurring capacity, according to TMZ. He’ll appear in 10 episodes throughout the upcoming Season 6 in an undisclosed role.

Tyler Perry, who created The Haves and the Have Nots, first reached out to Owens via social media on Monday after certain media outlets sought to shame the Cosby alum for working at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Clifton, N.J. “I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week!” Perry exclaimed. “Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Following a long holiday weekend in which a photo of him bagging groceries went viral, Owens appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, where he said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he received from both fans and fellow actors. “It’s really overwhelming — in a good way,” he said of the response. “When I first saw those pictures… I was really devastated.” But because of the instant and worldwide response, “the shame part didn’t last very long.”

Owens is best known for his role as Cliff Huxtable’s son-in-law Elvin Tibideaux in the long-running sitcom The Cosby Show. Recent TV credits include episodes of The Affair, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Divorce, Elementary and Lucifer.