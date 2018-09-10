The Middle's Eden Sher to Pay Superstore a 'Quirky' Season 4 Visit

Eden Sher to Aisle 3, please: The Middle alumna is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of Superstore.

According to our sister site Deadline, Sher will appear in one Season 4 installment of the NBC comedy as Penny, a potential new hire at Cloud 9. When Jonah and Garrett take over the hiring duties for seasonal employees, they meet Sher’s character, an enthusiastic and quirky young woman (but not Sue Heck!) who is certain she belongs on the Cloud 9 team.

Superstore returns on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 8/7c, though an airdate for Sher’s episode has not been set.

As previously reported, ABC has ordered a Middle spinoff pilot, centered on Sher’s Sue as she leaves Indiana to pursue a career in Chicago. The pilot will begin production in October and, should it be picked up to series, will debut at midseason.

Though last May’s series finale of The Middle left off with Sue still in college, a flash-forward revealed that she eventually married neighbor Sean. As Sher revealed to us at San Diego Comic-Con, the spinoff would pick up several years after the finale but before Sue settled down with Sean.

“The [flash-forward] was like a ‘happily ever after,'” she said, adding that the new project would find “Sue being Sue as a young adult.”