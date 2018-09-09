10 Most Satisfying LGBT+ Reveals in American Animation, Ranked

Coming out can be a long, complicated process — even for cartoons. Fortunately, we’re living in a golden rainbow age of television, one in which characters are examining themselves more thoroughly and coming to terms with their sexuality at an unprecedented rate.

Fresh off the series finale of Adventure Time — an episode which confirmed a romantic connection between its two leading ladies — Team TVLine is taking a trip down memory lane, ranking 10 of the most satisfying LGBT+ confirmations in animation. But first, a few quick (and very important!) disclaimers:

1. For the purposes of this list, we’re excluding shows imported from other countries. We all know that Japan, for example, is embarrassingly ahead of the curve in terms of featuring LGBT+ characters in its programming. (Just ask Sailor Moon‘s Uranus and Neptune, lovers who were depicted as “cousins” when the animé was first translated for American audiences.)

2. To qualify, a character’s sexuality had to have been ambiguous — even slightly — before being confirmed. (For example, when we met South Park‘s “Big Gay Al,” none of the characters bothered to question his orientation. It was literally in his name.)

Which animated LGBT+ reveal meant the most to you over the years? Are there any 'toons you think are on the cusp of discovering something about themselves? (Our money's still on The Simpsons' Lenny and Carl.)