Adventure Time EP Talks Bubblegum and Marceline's Series Finale Moment: 'There's Enough to Draw a Conclusion'

Adventure Time crammed countless individual conclusions into Monday’s series finale, each satisfying in their own way, but no singular moment elicited more joyful gasps than the confirmation of Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen as an official romantic couple. When Marceline thought Bubblegum had become the latest casualty in the battle against GOLB’s minions, she unleashed hell on the enemy, only to discover that Bubblegum had survived the attack — a moment they celebrated with a long-awaited first kiss.

As for how the momentous lip lock came together, executive producer Adam Muto tells TVLine, “There was some conversation about [logistics], but it was really up to [Hanna K. Nyströmthe], the storyboard artist who got that scene, to decide what her take on it was going to be. It actually wasn’t in the outline when it was submitted. It didn’t say that they kiss. It just said they ‘have a moment.’ When Hanna boarded that, there was a little note in the margin that said ‘Come on!’ with a big exclamation point. That was the only note. I can’t argue with that.”

That kiss, coupled with a few shots of the two looking cozy in the final montage, would suggest that Bubblegum and Marceline have finally decided to make their relationship official — an assumption Muto says you would not be incorrect to make.

“There’s enough to draw a conclusion,” he says. “I don’t want to lay out their entire future — what their relationship will be like after this, and all that — but there are enough pieces there that you can kind of construct what their life will be like going forward. We knew that if we put this in, it would get some attention. But would it be too much attention? … Or would we be downplaying it too much? We knew we wanted to incorporate it, and in the end, you just have no control over how people will remember things.”

Muto says that the Bubblegum-Marceline kiss has “been an ongoing conversation. … It certainly wasn’t in the show’s original pitch. It was a relationship that evolved over time,” offering former writer/storyboarder Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe) the credit for building and nurturing that connection.

