This Is Us: First Season 3 Footage, Including Jack and Rebecca's First Date

If you’re a This Is Us fan who’s ever wondered, “What happened right after Rebecca finished singing ‘Moonshadow’ that night?,” the hit NBC drama has a treat for you.

In a new video featuring never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Season 3, cast members Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson preview the emotional highs and lows ahead for the Pearson family.

Among the highlights:

* We get glimpses of Jack and Rebecca’s first encounter, which starts at the club where she was singing in the Season 1 finale, “picking up from the night they first met and how they spent the rest of that evening,” Moore says.

* Though it seems like they start trying to get a family going on their wedding night, Toby and Kate are having fertility issues — so much so that she glumly brings it up at her birthday party.

* Kevin’s relationship with Beth’s cousin Zoe gets noticed — “You two are knockin’ boots,” Beth flatly notes — leading into a very funny exchange in which she can’t bring herself to talk to either of them.

* Brown reiterates that, “At some point in time in the season, I can tell you that the ‘her’ that is addressed in the future” — AKA that flash-forward in the Season 2 finale — “will be illuminated.”

* Deja’s future with the Pearsons seems murky. “Her beating up the car is not great,” Watson says.

* Though it’s only touched upon briefly, we see Jack in military fatigues during his time serving in the Vietnam War.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 9/8c on NBC.

