Veronica Mars Revival at Hulu Eyes October Start — Who's Returning?

Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival is inching closer to reality. As the deal-making between the streamer and Warner Bros. continues, sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that production on the eight-episode limited series is slated to begin in late October in Los Angeles and continue through March.

Meanwhile, I hear franchise overlord Rob Thomas will be rejoined behind the scenes by longtime Veronica Mars collaborators Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge, both of whom will serve as exec producers alongside Thomas and leading lady Kristen Bell. Thomas and Ruggiero-Wright co-wrote the screenplay for 2014’s fan-funded Veronica Mars feature film.

Details about the revival's plot are scarce, although I'm told the quasi-Season 4 will revolve around a serial killer terrorizing Neptune. The investigation will presumably put Veronica and pa Keith (Enrico Colantoni, who is expected to return) in the crosshairs of the new-ish local sheriff; casting is underway for an African-American actress in her 50s to play the town's top law-enforcer.

A reps for Hulu declined to comment for this story.

Buzz about Veronica Mars‘ small-screen return picked up steam two years ago when Bell confirmed to TVLine that she and Thomas were eyeing a limited-series format vs. a fan-funded feature film this time around. “We are definitely striving to do it again,” she said. “And this time around, we’re not going to ask the audience to pony up for anything.”