Veronica Mars: Hulu Eyes 8-Episode Limited Series Revival

The case is almost closed on a second Veronica Mars revival. Hulu is nearing a deal to order an eight-episode revival of the beloved series, with Kristen Bell reprising her titular role. News of the project arrives four years after the fan-funded Veronica Mars feature film hit theaters.

Back in 2016, Bell confirmed our initial scoop that she and series creator Rob Thomas were eyeing a limited-series format vs. a fan-funded feature film this time around, telling me at Comic-Con, “We are definitely striving to do it again… And this time around, we’re not going to ask the audience to pony up for anything.”

Several months later at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Thomas revealed that the potential continuation would consist of at least a half-dozen hour-long episodes. “Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” he shared. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

Veronica Mars 3.0 — which would be shepherded by Thomas — would not interfere with Bell’s starring role on NBC’s The Good Place, as production on the upcoming third season has already wrapped.

Reps for Hulu and Warner Bros. declined to comment for this story.