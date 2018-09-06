For the People Season 2 Adds Younger's Charles Michael Davis as Series Regular

After holding his own against both vampires and publishers, Charles Michael Davis (The Originals, Younger) is doing his next battles in court, joining ABC’s For the People as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. Davis will first appear in the legal drama’s second season premiere, playing Ted, the new investigator in the Public Defender’s office.

Returning midseason, For the People follows young defense and prosecution lawyers as they take on some of the highest-profile cases in the United States. The Shondaland drama is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court — better known as “The Mother Court” — and stars Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Rege-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith.

Per Deadline’s report, Davis’ filming schedule on For the People will not conflict with Younger, allowing him to appear on both series. (Younger, now on Paramount Network, is expected to return for its sixth season in spring 2019.) In addition to the aforementioned shows, Davis’ small-screen resume also includes recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, The Client List, The Game and Switched at Birth.

Fans of For the People, are you pleased by this new addition? And if you didn’t previously watch, are you more interested now? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.