Bull Celebrates a New Lease on Life in Season 3 Promo — So Why the Tears?

In the wake of his apparently non-fatal heart attack, is Bull a changed man?

One of the trial scientist’s TAC Team members suggests just that, in this exclusive first look at CBS’ promo for the Season 3 opener, airing Monday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c (in a brand-new time slot).

In the video above, Bull (played by Michael Weatherly) is met with cheers and applause upon returning to the fold. Yet by the end of the promo, that celebratory feel has given way to pensive, even tear-streaked faces. Has the emotional weight of a new case quickly put the team on edge?

Or, perhaps, Bull & Co. are just reacting to their new existence without Cable, seeing as original cast member Annabelle Attanasio will not be returning to the CBS drama (for reasons detailed here).

Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, MacKenzie Meehan (Vinyl) will recur as Taylor, a single mom, former colleague of Marissa’s and TAC’s new coder/hacker; Crossing Jordan vet Jill Hennessy will guest-star in multiple episodes as a new client who presents Bull with one of the most challenging and emotional cases he has ever faced; and Law & Order alum Carolyn McCormick will guest-star as a tough (but fair-minded) judge who doesn’t tolerate a lot of drama in her courtroom.

