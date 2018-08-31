TVLine Items: Morgan Freeman's Story Continues, Kidding Preview and More

There will be more chapters in The Story of God after all: National Geographic is resuming production on Season 3 of the documentary travel series after completing an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by host Morgan Freeman.

In a statement to our sister site Deadline, Nat Geo says its investigation “revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr. Freeman,” so “we have now made the decision to move forward with the production” of Season 3, which is expected to debut in 2019.

The Story of God sends the Oscar-winning actor across the globe to trace how the world’s religions and spiritual faiths have evolved over the centuries. Nat Geo paused production on Season 3 after a number of accusations of sexual harassment surfaced against Freeman in May. Freeman apologized “to anyone I might have upset, however unintentionally,” but maintained, “I did not assault women” and later demanded a retraction of CNN’s initial report on the allegations.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime has released the series premiere of its new Jim Carrey comedy Kidding for free via YouTube, Facebook and SHO.com. Kidding‘s 10-episode season will make its cable premiere on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10/9c. (Read our review.)

* Bosch Season 5 has cast NYPD Blue vet Jacqueline Obradors in the recurring role of Christina Vega, a detective who moves up to homicide and is determined to prove she belongs, Deadline reports. Plus, the Amazon cop drama has added Bianca Kajlich (Rules of Engagement, Undateable) in a multi-episode arc as an investigator who’s looking into one of Harry Bosch’s past LAPD cases, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

* Apple’s as-yet-untitled Ronald D. Moore space race drama has cast three more roles: Eric Ladin (SIX) as mission control worker Gene Kranz; Arturo Del Puerto (Camping) as Octavio Rosales, an immigrant looking to make a better life for his family; and Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids) as Marge Slayton, the wife of the head of the astronaut program, per Deadline.

* Local Fox affiliates are expected to simulcast the NFL Network’s late-night program NFL GameDay Prime beginning this fall, Variety reports. The show will air Sunday nights at 11:30 pm.

