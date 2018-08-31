Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor, Miniseries/Movie?

Retro true-crime tales dominate this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie… but which actor truly deserves the award?

Three of the category’s seven nominees hail from FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: Édgar Ramírez, as the titular fashion designer; Ricky Martin, as Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico; and Finn Wittrock (who scored a nod in this category back in 2015 for American Horror Story: Freak Show), as murder victim Jeffrey Trail. Also on the true-crime front, John Leguizamo scored his third Emmy nomination overall for playing undercover agent Jacob Vazquez in the Paramount Network miniseries Waco, and Michael Stuhlbarg earned his first-ever nod for playing counterterrorism expert Richard Clarke in Hulu’s 9/11 drama The Looming Tower.

Former winner Jeff Daniels — also nominated in the lead actor category for The Looming Tower — is in the mix here, too, for his memorable turn as villainous outlaw Frank Griffin in Netflix’s Godless. And rounding out the category is Brandon Victor Dixon for his show-stopping performance as Judas in the NBC musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Which one should take home the Emmy, though, when they're handed out on Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC?