Saved by the Bell Reunion: Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen Reminisce on Ellen

This one’s for all you Kelly/Slater ‘shippers: Former Saved by the Bell classmates Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen reunite on Thursday’s Ellen (check your local listings). In the first of two segments, Lopez, serving as guest host, welcomes his fellow Bayside High alum to serve up an assortment of cocktails from her new cookbook, Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours.

“See, this is what our 20-year high school reunion would look like,” Lopez says. “We’re actually almost on 30,” Thiessen interjects. “Yes, we are that old, people! Now let’s get drinking, because that’s what we used to do when we were 16.”

In a subsequent interview segment, Thiessen reveals why she hasn’t allowed her daughter to keep binge-watch SBTB:

This of course isn’t the first time Lopez and Thiessen have reunited. Back in 2015, Jimmy Fallon called on Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Dennis Haskins, Thiessen and Lopez to reprise their iconic TNBC roles for a Tonight Show sketch (which you can relive below). The nostalgia fest poked fun at Bell’s on- and off-screen histories, including Berkley’s infamous role in Showgirls and the chart-topping sensation known as Zack Attack. It also envisioned an alternate ending to the gang’s high school years, with Kelly carrying Zack’s child out of wedlock.

Watch the mini-Saved by the Bell reunion above, then wax nostalgic in the comments.