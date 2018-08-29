TVLine Items: SNL's Premiere Date, This Is Us Preseason Special and More

Studio 8H will reopen its doors in one month: Saturday Night Live will return for Season 44 on Sept. 29, the NBC sketchfest announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

A host and musical guest have not yet been announced for SNL‘s premiere… but we have some suggestions of our own.

SNL has 15 nominations going into this year’s Emmys — to be held Monday, Sept. 17, and hosted by Weekend Update’s Michael Che and Colin Jost — including five for supporting actors Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Alec Baldwin.

As previously reported, featured player Luke Null, who made his debut in Season 43, will not be back for the show’s 44th cycle.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC announced Tuesday that it will air The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10/9c, ahead of the drama’s Season 3 premiere on Sept. 25. The one-hour special will feature interviews with the stars and creators, behind-the-scenes footage and highlights from the first two seasons.

* Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will co-star opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Apple’s recently ordered comedy Dickinson. She will play Emily Dickinson’s mother in the series, which will tell the titular poet’s coming-of-age story.

* Epix has handed a 10-episode series order to Our Lady, LTD, a drama starring Oscar winner Ben Kingsley. Slated for a 2019 premiere, the project will center on young grifter James as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he appears.

* Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has been tapped to host the 2019 Miss America competition, airing Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c on ABC. TV personality Ross Mathews will provide backstage reports and commentary during the broadcast.

* Ashley Greene (the Twilight films, Rogue) has joined the Season 2 cast of YouTube Red’s Step Up: High Water, THR reports. She will play Nine Sanders, an A&R rep who comes to Atlanta to oversee the details of Sage Odom’s (Ne-Yo) tour.

* Facebook Watch has released a trailer for its upcoming half-hour dramedy Sorry For Your Loss, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as a young widow reconnecting with her old friends after her husband’s death. The series debuts Tuesday, Sept. 18; watch the trailer below: