Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor, Limited Series/Movie?

Will a former winner snag this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie? Or will another contender cement his EGOT status?

The odds-on favorite is actually a relative newcomer: Darren Criss, who nabbed his first acting nod for playing killer Andrew Cunanan in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. (He was previously nominated for writing the song “This Time” for Glee‘s series finale.) Music superstar John Legend also earned his first nomination for playing the title role in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — and a win here would give him the coveted EGOT, with an Emmy award to go along with his Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Two Emmy winners are in the mix, too: Jeff Daniels, who won in 2013 for The Newsroom, is nominated for his role as FBI counterterrorism chief John O’Neill in Hulu’s harrowing 9/11 drama The Looming Tower; and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch, who topped this category in 2014, is back for playing an addict haunted by personal demons in Showtime’s Patrick Melrose. Plus, Antonio Banderas scored a nod for playing legendary artist Pablo Picasso in National Geographic’s Genius, and FNL and Fargo vet Jesse Plemons rounds out the category for his work as sadistic boss Robert Daly in the Black Mirror sci-fi adventure “USS Callister.”

Six men enter the category… but only one can walk away with Emmy gold when the awards are handed out on Monday, Sept. 17. Who should it be? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

