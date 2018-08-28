Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin Board Netflix's Another Life Space Drama

Tyler Hoechlin and Justin Chatwin have boarded the cast of the Netflix sci-fi drama series Another Life, TVLine has learned.

English actor Samuel Anderson (Sky 1’s Trollied) and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) have also joined the project from creator/showrunner Aaron Martin (Being Erica, Degrassi: The Next Generation) and producer Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace).

Ordered to series last April, Another Life centers on Niko Breckinridge (played by Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff), an astronaut who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. To that end, she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her untested crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl) has been cast as Ian Yerxa, the onetime commander of the space exploration ship who loses the post to Breckenridge, while Chatwin (Shameless, Orphan Black) will play Erik Wallace, part of the United States Interstellar Command — and Niko’s husband.

Anderson and Ludlow will respectively play William, a holographic interface of a sentient A.I., and Cas Isakovic, Niko’s second-in-command and staunchest ally.

The space drama’s previously announced cast also includes Selma Blair as Harper Glass, a 21st century “influencer” who uses journalism, social media and keen intelligence in an attempt to break one of the biggest stories in human history.