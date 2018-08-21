Selma Blair Joins Katee Sackhoff in Netflix's Space Drama Another Life

Selma Blair is booking a flight to outer space: The Anger Management alumna will recur in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi drama Another Life, headlined by Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the 10-episode series, astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) and her young crew investigate the genesis of an alien artifact. During the process, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission. Blair will play 21st-century influencer Harper Glass, who uses journalism, social media and keen intelligence in an attempt to break one of the biggest stories in human history.

The show hails from creator/showrunner Aaron Martin (Killjoys, Saving Hope, Being Erica) and executive producer Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace, Rookie Blue, Haven).

In addition to her run on the Charlie Sheen-starring sitcom Anger Management, Blair’s TV credits include The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in which she portrayed Kris Jenner, and a starring role in the late-’90s WB comedy Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane. Most recently, she had a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo in another Netflix sci-fi drama: the Lost in Space reboot. And of course, the actress is also known for her memorable characters in films like Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde.

Are you excited for Another Life? Hit the comments with your thoughts!