Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress, Limited Series/Movie?

This year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie have eight wins already under their belts… but they wouldn’t mind one more, we’re sure.

The six-nominee field is littered with award-show veterans like Sarah Paulson, who won this category in 2016 for playing Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson and is back for her starring role in FX’s American Horror Story: Cult. Laura Dern took home an Emmy last year for Big Little Lies, and she’s up for another for her searing portrayal of a sexual abuse survivor in the HBO movie The Tale. Two-time winner Regina King scored a nod for playing a mourning mom in Netflix’s Seven Seconds. Plus, Emmy queen Edie Falco looks to win her fifth (!) trophy overall for playing defense attorney Leslie Abramson in NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Michelle Dockery hasn’t won an Emmy yet, but she did earn three nominations from her years on Downton Abbey, and she’s up again this year for playing gun-slinging rancher Alice Fletcher in Netflix’s Western Godless. The only true newcomer to Emmy night: Jessica Biel, who landed her first-ever nomination for playing a mom who snaps and commits murder in the USA Network crime drama The Sinner.

But which actress should come out on top? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 31, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; to see all of our previous Emmy polls, click here.)