AHS: Apocalypse: Emma Roberts' Madison Raises Hell in First-Look Photo

“Scorched earth” might sound like an extreme term, but in the case of this new photo from the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, it’s the only way to describe the scene. Emma Roberts on Tuesday shared a snap of herself on the set of the FX drama’s upcoming eighth season — premiering Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c — giving diehard fans of both Murder House and Coven something to enjoy.

The picture finds Roberts in character as Coven‘s Madison Montgomery, standing atop the wreckage of what appears to be the home of Murder House‘s Ben and Vivien Harmon (played by Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton, both of whom are scheduled to return this season). Adding to the intrigue of the situation, Roberts captioned her photo, “I bring you Madison Montgomery on #AHS8. Does the bitch survive the #Apocalypse?” Though it’s probably pointless to even speculate about whether her character will “survive,” considering she’s already returned from the dead (at least) once before.

And this isn’t the first behind-the-scenes treat from the AHS: Apocalypse set. Series creator Ryan Murphy recently shared shots of McDermott and Britton back in their characters’ home, as well as a look at all of the Coven witches returning for Apocalypse, including Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks.

Browse the shot of Roberts’ character below, then drop a comment with your hopes for AHS: Apocalypse.