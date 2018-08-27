Emmys 2018 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

An iconic fashion designer, an even more iconic artist and a whole lot of murder: Yep, that’s this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Limited Series in a nutshell.

Among the five nominees, the early frontrunner has to be FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the lavish retelling of the legendary designer’s death at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, which racked up a total of 18 nominations. (The anthology’s previous installment, The People v. O.J. Simpson, won this category in 2016.) Fellow nominee The Alienist also involves a murderer on the loose, with a criminal psychologist hunting for a ritualistic killer of young boys during New York City’s Gilded Age. And plenty of lives were lost in Netflix’s bloody Western Godless, with a town full of women fighting back against an invading gang of hardened outlaws.

The other two nominees have a lower body count, but hit just as hard. National Geographic’s second installment of Genius followed the life of Pablo Picasso, with Antonio Banderas playing the older version of the famed painter. Plus, Emmy winner Benedict Cumberbatch got a chance to shake off any semblance of Sherlock by playing a hard-partying bachelor with major psychological issues in Showtime’s literary adaptation Patrick Melrose.

The Emmys will be handed out on Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC — which limited series should reign supreme? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

