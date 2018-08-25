Shameless Video: Emmy Rossum Talks Fiona and Ford's Uncertain Romance

Shameless‘ Fiona would like to DTR — that’s “define the relationship,” for the uninitiated — but that’s easier said than done when you’re dating an Irish carpenter of few words.

Fi’s current beau Ford is “hard to read, and that’s difficult for a girl who likes to know what’s the what,” star Emmy Rossum shares in TVLine’s exclusive Season 9 video preview. Plus, it wouldn’t be Shameless if the gal didn’t have feelings for a guy who’s potentially emotionally unavailable.

“Fiona’s definitely been drawn into things that were unhealthy,” Rossum adds. “Even though that’s not a good feeling, it’s a comfortable and familiar feeling. And that’s the kind of perverse love and debaucherous loyalty that is this family.”

On the job front, work is going well for Fiona, who is looking to expand her entrepreneurial enterprise with commercial properties. Although Ford warns that the venture comes with more risk, and a businessman is more interested in sleeping with Fi than doing business with her, “she’s got her feet on the ground now,” Rossum says. “It’s just a question of if she’ll bite off more than she’s ready for.”

Shameless‘ expanded ninth season premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c on Showtime with its first seven episodes. It will then return on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 9 pm with the season’s remaining seven episodes.

Press PLAY above to watch the interview/sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Fiona’s personal and professional arcs.