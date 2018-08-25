Last Man Standing Revival Promo Claims Show Was Cancelled by 'Idiots'

Last Man Standing‘s Mike Baxter has never been one to mince words. In the first footage from Season 7, Tim Allen’s politically incorrect character takes aim at the Fox sitcom’s former network, ABC.

The above promo begins with a voiceover reminding viewers that Last Man Standing was previously cancelled. We then cut to Kyle and Vanessa, who are having a conversation in front of the television.

“Why would they cancel a popular show that everybody loves?” Kyle asks. Mike soon enters with a not-so-subtle response. “Maybe they’re a bunch of idiots!” he says. He then turns to his wife and says, “Am I wrong, or is it, like, way better on this network?” (A second promo, which begins at the 0:20 mark, finds Mike and Vanessa’s year-long camping trip interrupted when they’re called back home by “millions of strangers.”)

As well documented by now, Last Man Standing was previously cancelled by ABC back in May 2017, only to be revived a year later by Fox. In addition to Allen, returning series regulars include Nancy Travis (Vanessa), Amanda Fuller (Kristin), Jonathan Adams (Chuck), Christoph Sanders (Kyle), Jordan Masterson (Ryan) and Hector Elizondo (Ed). Molly McCook (The Ranch), meanwhile, will succeed Molly Ephraim in the role of middle daughter Mandy, while Jet Jurgensmeyer (black-ish) will replace Flynn Morrison as Kristin and Ryan’s son Boyd. Kaitlyn Dever will recur as youngest daughter Eve.

Last Man Standing resumes Friday, Sept. 28, at 8/7c on Fox. Watch the very meta promo above.