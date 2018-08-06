Last Man Standing's Mandy Recast: Molly McCook Replaces Molly Ephraim

Mandy Baxter’s extreme makeover is complete. Last Man Standing has tapped Molly McCook (The Ranch) to play Tim Allen’s middle daughter in the upcoming Fox revival, replacing original portrayer Molly Ephraim. Additionally, black-ish guest star Jet Jurgensmeyer (pictured, below) is taking over the role of Boyd (aka Mike’s grandson) from former cast member Flynn Morrison.

Last Man Standing EP Matt Berry weighed in on the looming Mandy recast last week at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “When the show was cancelled… [Molly Ephraim] got involved in some different things, so when [Last Man Standing] came back, she was not able to do it,” he explained. “It’s unfortunate. We love her deeply. She’s a big part of who we were. But [it’s] exciting for us to look around and see who we can get to play that character. We want someone to come in and not play Molly Ephraim. We want somebody to come in and play Mandy. We’ve seen a lot of great actresses.”

McCook’s other credits include a recurring role in the upcoming Fosters spinoff Good Trouble.

Regarding the Boyd switcherro, EP Kevin Abbott explained, “We’re going to have a new actor [playing the role] because we want to age up the character. We’re bringing him back at the age of 12, so we can do some fun storylines about a young man on the cusp of becoming a man.”

Last Man Standing will will make its Fox debut on Friday Sept. 28, at 8/7 c on Fox.