Young & Hungry Series Finale Movie Scrapped; Emily Osment Reveals Answer to 'Obvious' Cliffhanger

Young & Hungry‘s Gabi and Josh are finally getting the happy ending they deserve — even if fans won’t get a chance to see it unfold. Freeform has abandoned plans to conclude the recently cancelled comedy with a wrap-up movie.

Series star Emily Osment broke the news in a late-night tweet on Thursday, saying, “It breaks my heart to tell you that in addition to Freeform not giving our Young & Hungry audience the ending our show deserved, they have ALSO decided to not go forward with a full-length film.” Osment also hinted that Gabi and Josh would have eventually gotten married, writing, “From me and my obvious future TV hubby Jonathan Sadowski we love you and we’re sorry.”

Last month’s series finale ended with Gabi proposing to Josh and asking him to move with her to Seattle, where she’ll be working under Iron Chef‘s Alex Guarnaschelli. Osment told TVLine that ending the finale on a cliffhanger made sense because, at the time, the cast believed “without a doubt” that a sixth season would be ordered. “But plans changed a little bit, which happens,” she said. “You can’t predict anything with television, so we had to adjust our trajectory a little bit.”

