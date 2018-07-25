Young & Hungry's Emily Osment Breaks Down Series Finale Cliffhanger, Offers Update on Wrap-Up Movie 'Talks'

If you just finished watching the Young & Hungry series finale and you’re wondering, “Where the rest of it?” you’re not alone.

“We kind of left things on a big cliffhanger, huh?” star Emily Osment tells TVLine of Wednesday’s episode, which concluded with Gabi proposing to Josh and asking him to move with her to Seattle, where she’ll be working under Iron Chef‘s Alex Guarnaschelli.

Ending the finale on a cliffhanger seemed like a sensible move when the episode was filmed; Osment says the cast believed “without a doubt” that a sixth season would be ordered. “But plans changed a little bit, which happens,” she admits. “You can’t predict anything with television, so we had to adjust our trajectory a little bit.”

Fortunately, Osment confirms that she’s “in talks” to wrap up Gabi’s story with a TV movie to provide closure for fans. “You can probably assume what Josh’s response was, but hopefully we’ll all be able to hear it in person at some point,” she says.

Speaking of the proposal, Osment is proud of Gabi for getting down on one knee (“I don’t think I would have had the guts to do it!”) and for mapping out a future that doesn’t prioritize her career over her relationship.

“David Holden, our creator and executive producer, has always kept in mind that Gabi is a career-oriented woman,” Osment explains. “She’s a fun, ditzy, energetic blonde, but she also makes sure to put herself first. Sometimes she gets a little wrapped up in what’s going on with her relationship with Josh, but she always goes back to what’s most important for her.”

She’s also glad that Young & Hungry didn’t pull the trigger on Gabi and Josh’s proposal too quickly.

“It could have happened earlier, but the chase is the fun part, and we wanted to explore every facet of their relationship before we landed on what was inevitable,” she explains. “Of course they’re going to get married and be together; they infuriate each other, but they also make each other better. They’re a really good match. I loved that their relationship was never easy. Sometimes you need those challenges to make sure you’re in the right relationship — and they did break up a few times! Their relationship is now stronger than ever, and she’s making a very bold choice to say she wants to be with him on her terms.”

Looking back on the series as a whole, Osment says she never could have gotten through 70 episodes without the support of her cast: “I loved everyone I worked with. We became a little family in every way that a family could be. It was a journey, and it’s weird to think that it’s all in a little time capsule that I can just enjoy on Netflix whenever I want.”

Now, with the series over and a wrap-up movie potentially on the horizon, we only have one more question: Will Gabi have to cater her own wedding?

“That is an excellent question, and I’ll pass it onto David Holden,” Osment says. “Knowing Gabi, I think she will want to cater her own wedding. She always thinks she can take on more than she can.”

Your thoughts on Young & Hungry‘s cliffhanger-y finale? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.