Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy?

SNL‘s “Donald Trump” is looking to win a second straight Emmy term… but could a new challenger knock the incumbent out of office?

This year’s seven nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series are led by Alec Baldwin, who won last year for his impression of President Trump on NBC’s long-running sketchfest. He’s joined by fellow SNL-er Kenan Thompson, who scored his first-ever nod in the category after a whopping 15 years as a Not Ready for Prime Time Player. Former winner Louie Anderson is back in the mix, too, for the third straight year as mom Christine on FX’s Baskets, while Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess returns for his fourth consecutive shot at Emmy gold.

Brian Tyree Henry broke through in his second season as aspiring rapper Alfred, aka Paper Boi, on FX’s Atlanta. Finally, two industry veterans in new roles round out the field: three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, as dad Abe on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; and The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler, nominated for his hilarious turn as acting coach Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry. (Winkler was nominated three times for Happy Days, by the way, but never won. Time to make it up to him, Academy voters?)

So which funny man should clutch the big prize on Emmy night? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

