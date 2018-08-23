Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

Eight funny ladies are vying to claim this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — and the reigning champ plays at least that many characters on SNL.

Kate McKinnon is back to defend her title after another year of playing just about every Trump Cabinet member on NBC’s late-night institution. She’s won the past two years in a row, actually, but the seven other nominees — a mix of fresh faces and veterans — will have something to say about that. That includes McKinnon’s SNL castmates Leslie Jones, back for the second straight year, and Aidy Bryant, celebrating her first-ever nomination in the category.

They’re joined by two sitcom staples: Megan Mullally, who already has two wins and seven previous nominations for playing squeaky-voiced alcoholic Karen Walker on NBC’s Will & Grace; and Laurie Metcalf, who won three straight Emmys back in the early ’90s as Jackie on ABC’s (now defunct) Roseanne. Rounding out the field are three newcomers to the category: Alex Borstein, as gruff manager Susie on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Zazie Beetz, for playing Earn’s sometime girlfriend Van on FX’s Atlanta; and Betty Gilpin, as soap actress-turned-wrestler Debbie (aka Liberty Belle) on Netflix’s GLOW.

Who’s your pick to take home the Emmy on Sept. 17, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 31, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; to see all of our previous Emmy polls, click here.)